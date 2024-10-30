Punjab launches farmers' helpline to lodge plaint against dealers for selling other products with DAP

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) The Punjab government has launched a helpline and urged farmers to lodge complaints against those dealers who force them to buy unwanted products with DAP and other fertilisers.

Advertisment

Through the helpline numbers farmers can report any pesticide dealers who force them to buy other products with di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) or other fertilisers.

Farmers can also report issues such as excessive pricing, illegal hoarding, or black marketing of DAP fertiliser, Punjab's Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said here on Wednesday.

"The farmers can call the helpline number 1100 or send a WhatsApp message to the contact number +91-98555-01076 to lodge complaints against pesticide dealers engaged in corrupt practices," he said, according to an official statement.

Advertisment

The minister said that strict action will be taken against the offenders under the provisions of the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. PTI SUN HVA