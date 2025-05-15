Punjab: Mann urges farmers to opt for DSR technique for paddy sowing

Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged paddy growers to opt for direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for paddy sowing, saying it will act as a catalyst for checking further depletion of groundwater.

In a statement issued here, Mann said after assuming the charge of his office, his government has taken several path-breaking initiatives to safeguard the interests of farmers.

He said as part of this endeavour only, the state government has encouraged DSR technique of paddy cultivation as a part of which sowing under the scheme has been started on Thursday.

Mann said his government has set a target of bringing five lakh acres of land under the DSR technique during this kharif season.

Urging farmers to make maximum use of this scheme, the CM said this initiative is aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture on one hand and conserving groundwater on the other.

Mann further said the state government is giving financial assistance worth Rs 1,500 per acre to each farmer for adopting DSR.

He said the state government has also kept a budgetary allocation of Rs 40 crore for this purpose in the 2025-26 financial year, adding that the farmers interested in it can register for the DSR scheme on an online portal from May 10 to June 30.

The CM said this scheme will save 15-20 per cent of groundwater in the state, along with additional expenses on agriculture.

Mann said the DSR technique, besides helping in checking depleting groundwater levels, also reduces labour costs of approximately Rs 3,500 per acre.