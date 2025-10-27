Punjab Min meets NHAI chairman to review progress on infrastructure issues

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora on Monday held a meeting with NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to review progress and resolve pending infrastructure issues across the state.

The minister underlined the urgent need to develop the approximately 3-kilometre approach area near Adampur Airport, pointing out that this stretch falls under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) jurisdiction and it must be taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) immediately to ensure safe and efficient airport connectivity, according to an official release.

The Ludhiana-Ropar highway project was also a major focus of discussion, and the minister noted significant delays in execution and stressed that the project be re-tendered and fast-tracked so that long-pending works can be completed without further slippage.

On the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) parking project, Arora highlighted bureaucratic delays that have held up the tender and construction.

The NHAI chairman responded by immediately directing concerned officials of NHLML to grant the necessary approvals so that work can commence at the earliest.

Expressing concern over the slow progress of the Ludhiana cycle track, the minister urged stronger supervision and direct intervention by the Regional Office (RO) Punjab to ensure the NHAI's pilot project is completed on schedule for the benefit of commuters and cyclists.

The meeting also addressed recurring fund-release and portal issues affecting the Delhi-Katra highway, with Arora emphasising that technical problems on the central funds portal are stalling work and causing financial uncertainties. The chairman instructed the RO Punjab to resolve all portal-related issues promptly and ensure uninterrupted fund flows.

A detailed review was held on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway, and it was decided to accelerate action plans to clear pending items and improve traffic flow and safety.

With commercial operations set to commence at Halwara Airport shortly, Arora stressed the importance of robust road connectivity to the airport to serve the transportation needs of the entire Malwa region.

He drew attention to chronic congestion around SPS Hospital and Sherpur, noting that incomplete works are causing daily traffic snarls and inconvenience to residents.

Yadav expressed his commitment to expediting the remaining work to relieve congestion and restore normal traffic movement.

Arora also pressed for improved routine maintenance of NHAI highways across Punjab, including timely repair of surfaces and prompt restoration and upkeep of street lighting to enhance road safety during night hours.

The NHAI chairman gave categorical assurances that all issues raised by Arora will be addressed on a priority basis and directed concerned regional officials to act without delay. PTI CHS BAL BAL