Punjab minister Bains urges 15-day extension in paddy procurement at some mandis in Rupnagar

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains Tuesday urged state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lalchand Kataruchak to extend paddy procurement by 15 days in some mandis of Rupnagar district.

Bains made the request due to a delay in ripening of the paddy crop, as per a statement.

Kataruchak assured Bains that a notification would soon be issued, allowing the procurement process to continue for an additional 15 days.

Paddy procurement ends on November 30.

Paddy crops of many farmers were completely destroyed by floods (in July and August), leading to resowing, Bains said.

He said the resown crop will take another 10 days to mature.

Subsequently, harvesting will also require an additional three to four days, Bains said. PTI CHS TRB