Punjab minister meets farmer leaders, assure timely paddy procurement

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Monday assured a group of farmer leaders of timely procurement of paddy crop and adequate supply of fertilisers for sowing of Rabi crops.

Farmer leaders including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ruldu Singh Mansa, Buta Singh Burjgill, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Harmeet Singh Kadian and Raminder Singh met the minister here.

The minister assured them that paddy procurement will commence from Monday itself.

He further said that 2.50 lakh metric tonnes of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser has been allocated for October.

The state has already received 22,204 MT of DAP from this allocation, with an additional 15,000 MT currently in transit, he said.

He said 60 per cent of DAP would be allocated to cooperative societies and the remaining 40 per cent would go to fertiliser dealers.

Khudian stated that black-marketing of the fertilizer would not be tolerated.

He urged the farmer leaders to report any such incident to ensure strict action against the offenders.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, Special Chief Secretary Agriculture KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary Food Civil Supplies Vikas Garg, and Punjab Police Intelligence chief RK Jaiswal were also present. PTI CHS MR