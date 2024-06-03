Punjab National Bank, IIFCL sign pact for financing infra projects

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Punjab National Bank (PNB) and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) on Monday signed an agreement to offer long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects.

With this, both the institutions will collaborate to fund the infrastructure projects wherein the parties can mutually participate under consortium/multiple lending arrangements to provide financial support to the prospective borrowers subject to due diligence and on a case-to-case basis, a joint statement said.

A signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place in the presence of Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, and Padmanabhan Raja Jaishankar, MD of IIFCL, it said.

This MOU would be a milestone in finding new avenues of lending to the infrastructure projects of the country and they assured full participation from both sides in this endeavour, it said.