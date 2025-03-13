Punjab: Over 100 bags of expired fertilizers seized in Fazilka

Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) A team of the Punjab Agriculture Department seized 111 bags of expired fertilisers during a raid in Fazilka district, said officials on Thursday.

The department lodged a complaint against the seed dealer in Malerkotla for violating the Seed (Control) Order 1983 and the Seed Rules 1968.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said the team led by the Chief Agriculture Officer seized the bags of expired fertilisers at the Panjawa Model Cooperative Agriculture Service Society Limited.

The team discovered the expired fertilisers during a raid as part of a routine inspection of the society's godown, he added. The team also found gypsum fertiliser stored alongside urea fertiliser in the society's second godown.

The team took possession of the stock registers and collected a sample of urea fertiliser for testing, said Khuddian.

Based on test reports, appropriate action will be taken under the Fertiliser Control Order 1985, he said.

He further said another team under the supervision of the Chief Agriculture Officer, Sangrur raided a store in the Grain Market, Malerkotla, based on a complaint filed by Sangrur-based farmers.

In their complaint, the farmers mentioned that they purchased 21 bags of maize seed (Pioneer 1899) at Rs 3,300 per bag, but the dealer refused to provide a bill.

He said during the checking, it was found that the firm's seed license had also expired on April 22, 2024, and they were selling seeds without renewing the license or providing bills, violating the Seed (Control) Order 1983.

Khudian said that in view of these violations, a complaint has been filed against the firm under the Seed (Control) Order 1983 and the Seed Rules 1968, which are punishable under the Essential Commodities Act 1955.

Highlighting action taken under the quality control drive, the minister said a total of 87 licenses of fertiliser dealers were cancelled and eight FIRs were also lodged against them during 2024-25. PTI CHS MR