Punjab plans to diversify 12,000 hectares of paddy area to kharif maize crop this yr

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday said it has planned to diversify 12,000 hectares of paddy area to kharif maize crop this year as part of its crop diversification programme.

Farmers adopting maize cultivation will receive a financial incentive of Rs 17,500 per hectare, aimed at promoting a more sustainable agriculture ecosystem, besides boosting farmers' income.

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said Bathinda, Sangrur, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts will spearhead the pilot project, targeting 12,000 hectares for paddy-to-maize diversification.

He further said the state government has also appointed 200 'Kisan Mitras' (friends of farmers) to encourage and guide farmers to shift from paddy to kharif maize.

The decision to incentivise maize cultivation is strategically aligned with the need to promote water-efficient crops and enhance farmers' income, he said.

Maize, a highly nutritious and versatile crop, requires less water in comparison to paddy, making it a more sustainable option.

Moreover, the crop's versatility in terms of its uses, from food to animal feed and content of starch, offers a wider market and income potential for farmers, he said.

"By diversifying our crops, we can improve soil health, reduce water consumption, and create a more resilient agricultural system. This will not only benefit our farmers but also is a crucial step towards achieving our goal of sustainable agriculture in Punjab," said Khuddian.

Administrative Secretary Basant Garg said Kharif maize has already been sown over 1,500 hectares so far.

The move will go a long way to address the issue of depleting groundwater levels in Punjab.

The state's heavy reliance on paddy cultivation, a water-intensive crop, has put immense strain on groundwater resources, leading to concerns about the long-term sustainability of agriculture.

The financial incentive will cover the cost of inputs (seed, fertilizer) etc. making maize cultivation more attractive for farmers.

The government would also provide technical support and training to ensure successful implementation of the diversification plan, he said. PTI CHS DRR