Punjab procures 111 lakh MT wheat so far

Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Of the 114 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat in grain markets, 111 LMT has been procured so far season, Punjab Food and Civil Supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said on Wednesday.

The minister said crop procurement by government agencies has crossed the 100 LMT-mark and stands at 103 LMT.

Kataruchak said Rs 22,815 crore has been credited to their accounts, adding that to date 6,28,674 farmers have brought their produce into the mandis.

To ensure smooth procurement, 2,885 procurement centres have been established in the state, of which 1,864 are regular and 1,021 are temporary. PTI CHS TRB