Punjab set to host horse fair at Sri Muktasar Sahib next week

Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Horses of elite breeds like Marwari and Nukra, along with other livestock of rare species and their traders, are expected to gather at the traditional 'Ghoda Mandi' (horse fair) to be held next week at Sri Muktasar Sahib in Punjab.

The Punjab government is set to host the grand cattle fair on the occasion of Maghi Mela next week as part of efforts to preserve the local culture and promote the livestock economy.

The event will showcase Punjab's rich rural heritage, featuring high-end breeds of horse and other livestock, said Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Punjab.

Khudian said that the animal husbandry department has made all arrangements on a sprawling 70-acre site at the Industrial Focal Point, Lambi Dhab at Sri Muktsar Sahib, as the fair is expected to draw a huge gathering of breeders, traders and animal enthusiasts from across the region.

Ghoda Mandi will transform the ground into a dynamic show of equine splendour, celebrating Punjab's rich heritage, he said, adding that the fair will feature prized horse breeds such as Marwari, Nukra, etc., rare cattle species and other livestock, besides witnessing the best animal husbandry practices.

"We are expecting thousands of animals at this famous market, making it a true testament to Punjab's thriving livestock sector," he added.

The minister said that the state government is committed to the welfare and safety of livestock -- the backbone of the rural economy.

"The Ghoda Mandi is not just a market. It is a part of our soul. To ensure the well-being of every animal attending, we have made comprehensive arrangements," Khudian said, adding that a dedicated veterinary dispensary has been set up at the fairground.

A special 40-member team, led by the Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Dr Gurdit Singh, has been constituted and deployed at the venue.

The team will provide round-the-clock care for livestock and maintain strict surveillance to prevent the spread of any disease.

The minister also urged livestock farmers to bring only healthy animals to the fair.

"The health of our livestock is paramount. If any livestock farmer notices symptoms of illness in their animal, they must first contact their local veterinary facility for guidance before travelling," he appealed. PTI SUN HVA