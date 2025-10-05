Punjab & Sind Bank clocks 16 pc growth in loans in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank has posted a 16.1 per cent growth in loans to Rs 1.05 lakh crore in the second quarter of FY26.

Gross advances were Rs 91,032 crore at the end of September 30, 2024, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The Delhi-based lender reported a 9.42 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 1.35 lakh crore against Rs 1.24 lakh crore at the end of the second quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's total business rose by 12.2 per cent to Rs 2.41 lakh crore from Rs 2.15 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) of the bank stood at 30.3 per cent of the total deposits compared to 30.4 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

Credit deposit ratio of the bank rose from 73.4 per cent to 77.92 per cent at the end of September 2025, it added. PTI DP BAL BAL