Punjab & Sind Bank launches 'PSB Naari Shakti' to empower women

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Punjab & Sind Bank on Monday announced the launch of 'PSB Naari Shakti', a special savings account initiative aimed at empowering women with comprehensive financial and health benefits, available in two variants.

The two variants -- PSB Pink and PSB Smile -- offering exclusive advantages that support women's aspirations, well-being, and economic independence, the state-owned bank said in a statement.

Key features of the PSB Naari Shakti initiative include cancer cover up to Rs 10 lakh and group accidental insurance coverage up to Rs 20 lakh, ensuring health protection for women account holders, it said.

In addition, beneficiaries will receive complimentary annual preventive health check-ups and tele-consultation services, promoting regular health management, and easy access to medical advice, it said.

****** Mahindra Finance, ICICI Lombard enter partnership for motor insurance distribution * Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has joined hands with ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ICICI Lombard) to distribute motor insurance products to its customers.

The collaboration aims to provide accessible, tailored insurance solutions by combining Mahindra Finance's extensive rural and semi-urban reach with ICICI Lombard's expertise in motor insurance, as per a joint statement issued on Monday.

The tie-up will also help drive financial inclusion by reaching Mahindra Finance's wider customer base with timely and relevant insurance solutions, it said.

****** IndusInd Bank launches 'Indus StartUp Banking' to empower founders * Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Monday announced the launch of 'Indus StartUp Banking', a comprehensive banking programme designed to empower early-stage startups in India.

Through this initiative, the bank will provide a full-stack of banking facilities, credit, and beyond-banking services to support new-age ventures from inception to scale, the bank said in a statement.

With over 1.75 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups, India is home to the third-largest startup ecosystem globally, it said.

Through this programme, IndusInd Bank seeks to partner with the founders to offer flexible and customised solutions that will enable them to focus on building their core business, while the bank takes care of their operational and financial needs, it said.