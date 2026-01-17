New Delhi (PTI): State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday reported a 19 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 336 crore in the December quarter as bad loans declined.

The Delhi-headquartered bank had earned a net profit of Rs 282 crore a year ago.

The bank's total income increased to Rs 3,529 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 3,269 crore in the same period last year, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income also rose to Rs 3,042 crore compared to Rs 2,931 crore in the year-ago period.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.6 per cent of the gross loans by the end of December 2025 from 3.83 per cent a year earlier.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.74 per cent from 1.25 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal year.

As a result provisions for the bad loans declined to Rs 47 crore from Rs 96 crore at the end of third quarter of the last fiscal year.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (including technically written off) as on December 31, 2025, works out to 92.23 per cent against 89.53 per cent at the end of December 31, 2024.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 16.83 per cent compared to 15.95 per cent at the end of December 2024.

During three quarters, Punjab & Sind Bank reported a net profit of Rs 900 crore compared to Rs 703 crore in the nine-month period in the year-ago period.