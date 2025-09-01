Punjab & Sind Bank ties up with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance for vehicle financing

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Punjab & Sind Bank on Monday said it has partnered with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF) to provide enhanced financing solutions for Maruti Suzuki vehicles.

MSSF is an end-to-end digital auto financing platform where the customer can view, compare and apply for a loan of their choice.

This collaboration is aimed at delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital financing experience to customers seeking to purchase Maruti Suzuki vehicles, the bank said in a statement.

The bank's MD and CEO, Swarup Kumar Saha sid "this partnership underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class services to our customers and strengthens our position in the automotive financing segment." MSIL is India’s leading passenger car manufacturer with a vast network of over 4,000 sales and more than 5,000 service outlets. It has extensive product portfolio of 17 vehicles across different price ranges. PTI DP DP ANU ANU