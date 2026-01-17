Punjab steps up potash exploration to reduce import dependence

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) The Punjab government has intensified efforts to fast-track potash exploration in the state with the aim to reduce the country's heavy dependence on imported potash, a key input for agriculture.

Punjab Mining and Geology Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the state Department of Mines and Geology to assess progress and set future priorities.

The meeting reviewed completed exploration blocks, ongoing drilling activities during the 2025-26 field season and proposed reconnaissance and preliminary exploration programmes for the 2026-27 field season, with a focus on Fazilka and Sri Muktsar Sahib districts, according to an official statement issued here.

GSI officials said G4 stage exploration has been completed in the Qabarwala and Shergarh-Dalmirkhera blocks, and geological memorandums have been submitted to the state government.

For the 2026-27 field season, GSI proposed reconnaissance surveys in the Kera-Khera and Saiyadwala blocks of Fazilka district and preliminary exploration in the Kandhwala-Ramsra block, covering 15 drilling sites.

Officials added that the entire evaporite basin of Punjab is being surveyed using geophysical methods and around 50 square kilometres have been identified for detailed exploration.

Directing officials to expedite ongoing work, Goyal asked that all drilling and mapping activities be completed on schedule and ordered monthly review meetings to ensure timely progress.

"Potash is critical for agriculture and India currently imports nearly 99 per cent of its requirement. Any success in potash exploration in Punjab will benefit farmers, strengthen food security and boost the state and national economy," the minister said. PTI VSD TRB