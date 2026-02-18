Punjab to adopt Maharashtra horticulture model: Minister Bhagat

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) To enhance horticulture crops and help farmers earn more, Punjab will adopt the horticulture model of Maharashtra which focuses on scientific crop planning, quality control and marketing network, Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat said on Wednesday.

The minister led a delegation to the Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company Limited in Nashik, Maharashtra and studied how farmers can work together through FPOs to improve production, grading, packaging, processing and exports.

A memorandum of understanding was signed with Sahyadri to strengthen Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Punjab through training and institutional support.

Sahyadri is working with thousands of farmers over more than 30,000 acres and exports fruits and vegetables to 42 countries, which shows how collective efforts can bring prosperity to farmers, he said.

The delegation visited modern pack houses, processing units, research farms and training centres, where they interacted with farmers and experts, the minister said.

He further said that Punjab farmers can benefit from scientific crop planning, better quality control and strong market connections, which were key features of the Maharashtra model.

Sahyadri will help in forming strong farmer groups in Punjab, providing training, technology support and guidance so that farmers can benefit from working collectively and get better prices for their produce.

Bhagat said that Punjab has the potential to emerge as a leading horticulture hub in the country, and the state government is fully committed to promoting crop diversification towards horticulture, increasing value addition and creating sustainable income opportunities for farmers.