Punjab to witness bumper wheat crop, meet 124 lakh tn purchase target: Minister Kataruchak

Hoshiarpur, Apr 21 (PTI) Punjab is witnessing a bumper wheat crop this season, and the procurement target of 124 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) for the central pool is well within reach, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said on Monday.

While inspecting procurement arrangements at the Dasuya grain market along with MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman, the minister informed that 37 LMT of wheat has already arrived in mandis across the state, of which 33.50 LMT has been procured.

Payments of Rs 3,200 crore have been credited directly to farmers' accounts, he said.

Kataruchak said the state government is ensuring timely payments, within 24 hours of procurement, and smooth lifting of the crop.

"We have received a Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs 28,894 crore. There will be no delay in payments," he assured.

The minister said elaborate arrangements have been made to facilitate hassle-free procurement, including the provision of gunny bags, tarpaulins, and crates to protect the crop in adverse weather conditions.

The minister also said the directions have been issued to deputy commissioners to assess losses to crops due to recent windstorms and hailstorms, saying every loss will be compensated. PTI COR CHS MR