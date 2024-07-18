Punjab wants approval to BG-3 cotton seeds to curb pest attacks

Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Thursday met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeking his personal intervention in speeding up research and early approval to the next generation BG-3 cotton seeds.

He stated this while expressing deep concern over pest attacks especially pink bollworm and whitefly attack on the cotton crop.

Khudian, who called on the Union Minister in Delhi, apprised that current generation BG-2 cotton needs to be changed by advanced seeds to make the crop resistant to pest attacks, an official release said.

Khudian thanked Chouhan for granting approval to the state agricultural statistics authority (SASA), saying it will be a boon to strengthen planning, monitoring, evaluating, research and development in the field of agriculture in the state.

The Punjab minister apprised the Union Minister about the agrarian concerns of the state including the implementation of crop residue management (CRM) scheme, release of funds under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, incentives to manage paddy straw, continuous supply of fertilisers and subsidy on wheat seed replacement scheme.

Raising concern regarding the CRM scheme, Khudian said the central government had changed the funding pattern of this scheme to 60:40 (Centre: State) ratio in 2023-24, which was earlier 100 per cent centrally sponsored.

He urged Chouhan to reinstate the 100 per cent central funding for the CRM scheme keeping in view the contribution of Punjab to national food security.

He also sought incentive per acre basis as compensation to farmers in lieu of the additional cost to be incurred on the management of paddy straw.

Khudian also brought to the notice of Chouhan that shortage of phosphatic fertilisers generally occurs during the Rabi season, and appealed to him to direct the concerned authorities to ensure the continuous supply of phosphatic fertilisers in this season.

He further said about Rs 20 crore was being invested annually under the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) and the RKVY scheme as per the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to replace 33 per cent of seeds every year.

"However, the government of India has stopped this assistance on wheat seed, which needs to be continued," he said. PTI CHS MR