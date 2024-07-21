Purabi Dairy inks pact to operate Assam govt plant

Guwahati, Jul 21 (PTI) West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), known under the brand Purabi Dairy, on Sunday said it has joined hands with the Assam government to operate a 5,000-litre daily capacity plant in Dhemaji district.

Purabi Dairy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Dairy Development (DoDD), enabling WAMUL to operate the DoDD's 5,000-litre per day capacity dairy plant at Dhemaji, the company said in a statement.

The tie-up is also expected to provide significant income opportunities to farmers by opening new markets and offering comprehensive training and growth opportunities, it added.

Commenting on the development, WAMUL Managing Director Sameer Kr Parida said: "This MoU is a significant step towards enhancing the dairy sector in upper Assam. By operating the Dhemaji dairy plant, we will increase the availability of Purabi milk and milk products in the region." The operations at the Dhemaji dairy plant are set to commence soon, providing a crucial boost to the development of the dairy sector in upper Assam, the release added.