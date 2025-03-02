Purabi Dairy inks pact with NDDB, to double output to 3 LLPD

Guwahati, Mar 2 (PTI) The West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), which operates under the brand Purabi Dairy, on Sunday said it has joined hands with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to double production to 3 lakh litres per day.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the recent 'Advantage Assam 2.0' business summit for the Guwahati-based milk producer's expansion exercise.

"The expansion project, estimated at Rs 100 crore, will increase Purabi Dairy's Panjabari plant's capacity from 1.5 LLPD to 3 LLPD, ensuring a steady supply of quality dairy products to meet growing consumer demand," WAMUL said in a statement.

It will also see an increase in fermented milk product capacity from 20 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) to 50 MTPD and the establishment of a new ice cream plant with a capacity of 20 TLPD.

Along with enhancing the supply chain, this will also ensure better returns for dairy farmers through value-added products, the company said.

In July last year, WAMUL had entered into an agreement with the Assam government to operate a 5,000-litre daily capacity plant in Dhemaji district. PTI TR RBT