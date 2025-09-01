Puravankara bags contract to redevelop housing society in Mumbai, eyes Rs 2,700 cr revenue

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has bagged a project to redevelop a housing society in Mumbai's Malabar Hill, and the company is expecting a revenue of around Rs 2,700 crore from the saleable area.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that its subsidiary Purva Blue Agate Private Limited has received a Letter of Award for redevelopment of the society belonging to Samrat Ashok Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.

This 1.43-acre project offers a development potential of 7 lakh square feet, providing new, premium homes for existing residents while also creating a substantial portion for sale.

The estimated revenue potential from this upcoming project is Rs 2,700 crore, the company said.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.