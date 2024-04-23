Puravankara bags project to redevelop housing society in Mumbai

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Realty firm Puravnkara Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged a project to redevelop a housing society at Pali Hill in Mumbai with an expected revenue potential of more than Rs 2,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Puravankara said it has been unanimously selected as the preferred developer for redeveloping a residential housing society in Pali Hill, Mumbai.

Pali Hill is a premium address in Bandra West, with property rates ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh per sq ft.

"The project has a cumulative estimated development potential of 4.10 lakh sq ft carpet area, with over 2.15 lakh sq ft available for sale, and a potential Gross Development Value (GDV) of over Rs 2,000 crore," it said.

Strategically positioned, the residential society is spread slightly over two-and-a-half acres and is one of the largest in the micro-market.

At present, the company is in the advanced stages of discussions for the redevelopment of three to four other prestigious housing societies in Mumbai. PTI MJH NKD SHW