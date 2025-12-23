Puravankara buys 53.5-acre land in Bengaluru to build housing project worth Rs 4,800 cr

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has acquired a 53.5-acre land parcel in Bengaluru to develop a housing project worth Rs 4,800 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said the land is located in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Ltd, said, "This acquisition is part of our ongoing efforts to systematically add quality developable land to our launch pipeline across strategic micro-markets".

The newly acquired land parcel has a saleable area of 6.4 million sq ft with a potential "gross development value of over Rs 4,800 crore".

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

As of September 30, 2025, Puravankara has completed 93 projects totalling around 55 million sq ft across nine cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.