Puravankara clocks 90 pc growth in sale bookings to Rs 5,914 cr

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a 90 per cent increase in its sale bookings to a record Rs 5,914 crore during the last financial year on better demand for its housing properties.

Its sale bookings stood at Rs 3,107 crore in the year-ago period.

During the fourth quarter of 2023-24, the company recorded sale bookings of Rs 1,947 crore, up 93 per cent from Rs 1,007 crore in the year-ago period.

"Puravankara Ltd has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Rs 5,900 crore sales showcasing our customer-centric ethos and focus on quality," Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Ltd, said.

"With successful new launches and an optimistic outlook for upcoming projects, we are now focused on replenishing our inventory with new land acquisitions. We stay committed to building international quality products, keeping the customer at the centre of our strategy," he said.

As of December 31, 2023, Puravankara has completed 83 projects measuring around 48 million square feet across 9 cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

The company's total land bank is around 41 million square feet and ongoing projects add up to around 29 million square feet. PTI MJH MJH SHW SHW