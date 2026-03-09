Puravankara inks JV to develop housing project in Bengaluru with Rs 1,300cr revenue potential

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has formed a joint venture to develop a housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue of Rs 1,300 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has "entered into the joint development of a 4-acre land parcel on Hennur Road in Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (sales value) of over Rs 1,300 crore".

The land parcel offers a total saleable area of approximately 0.84 million square feet.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

As of December 31, 2025, Puravankara has completed 93 projects measuring 56 million sq ft across nine cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

The company's total land bank is 38 million sq ft, and ongoing projects add up to 34 million sq ft.