Puravankara Ltd arm bags Rs 211.53 cr contract from SBR Builders

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd's subsidiary has bagged a Rs 211.53 crore contract from SBR Builders for construction work in an upcoming residential project.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that its subsidiary Starworth Infrastructure & Construction Ltd has received a letter of award for the "construction of core and shell with finishes works for the proposed residential project 'SBR Global Queen's Ville' for SBR Builders." The value of the contract is Rs 211.53 crore.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. PTI MJH DRR