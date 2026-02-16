Puravankara Ltd posts Rs 58 cr profit in Q3; income jumps over 3 times to Rs 1,104 cr

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.34 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal on better income.

The company registered a net loss of Rs 92.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income jumped to Rs 1,104.06 crore in the October-December period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 334.20 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a latest regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd MD Ashish Puravankara said, "The return to profitability in Q3 (third quarter) reflects the underlying strength of our business and the momentum we are building across execution, sales and cash flows. Improved realisations and timely project deliveries have translated into strong revenue growth and a meaningful recovery in profitability." The company has so far completed 93 projects totalling 56 million sq ft across nine cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. It has a total land bank of 38 million sq ft and ongoing projects totalling 34 million sq ft. PTI MJH HVA