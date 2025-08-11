Puravankara Ltd posts Rs 68.55 cr losses in June quarter

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.55 crore in the latest quarter ended June due to lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 14.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 538.64 crore during April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 675.55 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Total expenses declined to Rs 628.76 crore from Rs 654.41 crore.

On operational performance, Bengaluru-based company has reported a 6 per cent growth in sales bookings to Rs 1,124 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,064 crore in the year-ago period.

Sales volume declined marginally to 1.25 million sq ft from 1.29 million sq ft, but average realisation rose 9 per cent to Rs 8,988 per sq ft.

Puravankara Ltd is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. PTI MJH HVA