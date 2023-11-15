Puravankara posts Rs 11.22 cr net loss in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.22 crore in the September quarter and clocked an over two-fold jump in its sales bookings to Rs 1,600 crore.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 17.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 381.57 crore in the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 252.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

On the operational front, Puravankara said its sales bookings doubled to Rs 1,600 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

In terms of volume, the sales bookings rose 89 per cent annually to 2.01 million square feet during the July-September period while sales realisation grew 7 per cent to Rs 7,947 per square feet.

As of September 30, 2023, Puravankara has completed 80-plus projects measuring around 46 million square feet across 9 cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. The company's total land bank is 41 million square feet and ongoing projects add up to 29 million square feet. PTI MJH SHW