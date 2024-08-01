Puravankara posts Rs 15.44 cr profit in June quarter; income doubles to Rs 676 cr

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.44 crore in the latest June quarter on higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 17.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 675.55 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal against Rs 335.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. PTI MJH MJH SHW