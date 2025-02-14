Puravankara posts Rs 93 cr net loss in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Real estate firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 92.64 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 77.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 334.20 crore during the October-December period of 2024-25 financial year from Rs 595.88 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.