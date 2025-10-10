Puravankara Q2 sales booking up 4 pc to Rs 1,322 cr

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a 4 per cent growth in sales booking to Rs 1,322 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal on better demand for residential properties.

The company had posted sales booking of Rs 1,270 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd informed that sales booking or pre-sales grew 4 per cent during the April-September period of the 2025-26 fiscal to Rs 2,445 crore from Rs 2,349 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

In terms of area, sales stood at 1.50 million sq ft in July-September and 2.75 million sq ft in the April-September period of the current fiscal.

Average realisation improved to Rs 8,814 per sq ft in Q2 of FY26 (up by 7 per cent year-on-year) and Rs 8,891 per sq ft in H1 of FY26 (up by 8 per cent YoY), the company said.

As of June 30, 2025, Puravankara has completed 92 projects measuring around 54 million sq ft across nine cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. The company's total land bank is 30 million sq ft, and ongoing projects add up to 35.75 million sq ft area. PTI MJH MJH SHW