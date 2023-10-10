Puravankara Q2 sales bookings jump over two-fold to Rs 1,600 cr on strong housing demand

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Tuesday reported a more than two-fold jump in its sale bookings to Rs 1,600 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal on strong demand for its residential properties.

Its sale bookings stood at Rs 791 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Puravankara Ltd informed that the company's sale bookings in value terms rose 89 per cent to 2.01 million square feet in July-September period from 1.07 million in the year-ago period.

Average sales realisation rose 7 per cent to Rs 7,947 per sq ft from Rs 7,396 per sq ft during the period under review.