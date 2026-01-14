Puravankara Q3 sales bookings up 17pc to Rs 1,414 cr on better price realisation

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Wednesday reported a 17 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 1,414 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal on better demand for its residential properties.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,209 crore in the year-ago period.

The sales bookings rose 4 per cent to 1.49 million sq ft from Rs 1.43 million square feet.

The average realisation increased 12 per cent to Rs 9,500 per square feet from Rs 8,452 per square feet.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, the company reported a 9 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 3,859 crore from Rs 3,543 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Ltd, said, "In Q3FY26, we continued the growth momentum, driven substantially by sustenance sales, achieving pre-sales of Rs 1,414 crore and collections of Rs 1,140 crore, both improving year-on-year. This performance underscores the continued trust of our customers and the strength of our brand across markets." As of September 30, 2025, Puravankara has completed 93 projects totalling 55 million sq ft across nine cities –Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

The company's total land bank is 32 million square feet, and ongoing projects total 34 million square feet. PTI MJH DR DR