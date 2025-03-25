PURE enters energy storage market with PuREPower products range

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Electric mobility solutions provider PURE on Tuesday announced its entry into energy storage solutions with the launch of multiple products under the brand name PuREPower for home, commercial and grid segments.

The company also said over the next 18 months, it plans to set up over 300 touchpoints across India, providing comprehensive technical and commercial support to partners.

The product range supports India's decarbonisation by enabling renewable energy acceleration and critical grid stability from micro to macro scale as each of these products integrates battery, AI-driven power-electronics, renewable compatibility, and zero-maintenance designs for up to over 10 years of life cycle, the company said.

PURE also said that P Power Grid, which is set to be launched next year, aims to stabilise India's energy infrastructure with large-scale energy storage solution products (up to 4 MWh).

"By empowering homes, businesses, and the grid with battery technology and power electronics, PURE is enabling the country to reduce its carbon footprint," said Nishanth Dongari, Founder and Managing Director, PURE.

The company said it is committed to democratising access to advanced energy storage products through a robust dealer/distributor network, adding this expansion will enable the widespread adoption of these products, fostering local entrepreneurship.

"The PuREPower aligns with the government's vision to promote renewable energy adoption and energy storage integration. From enabling homeowners to store solar power efficiently to helping businesses transition to sustainable operations, PuREPower is shaping a smarter and greener energy landscape," said Rohit Vadera, Co-founder and CEO, PURE. PTI IAS DR