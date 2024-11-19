PURE EV partners with Arva Electric for electric two-wheeler sales in Middle East, Africa

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI) PURE EV, a prominent electric two-wheeler manufacturer, announced a strategic collaboration with Arva Electric Vehicles Manufacturing LLC, on Tuesday, to boost the distribution and sales of its electric motorcycles in the Middle East and Africa.

According to a press release from the city-based firm, the partnership will see PURE EV initially supply 50,000 units of its flagship models, ecoDryft and eTryst X, over the next two years. This figure is projected to grow to 60,000 units annually, further cementing the company’s foothold in these emerging markets, Nishanth Dongari, founder and managing director of PURE EV, stated, "This partnership aims to boost sales while advancing sustainable mobility solutions in regions where electric motorcycles are seeing rapid traction. It represents a significant step in expanding our presence across the Middle East and African markets." Aniyan Kutty, managing director of Arva Electric Vehicles, said, "We are pleased to partner with PURE EV, whose expertise in R&D and advanced technology ensures the development of efficient and reliable two-wheeler products." He added that both companies are dedicated to promoting eco-friendly mobility solutions, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and support environmental sustainability in these regions.

Beyond motorcycle supply, PURE EV will act as a technology partner, offering strategic support to Arva Electric throughout the distribution process, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly mobility solutions for the region, the release said. PTI GDK SSK SSK KH