PURE EV partners with BE Energy to launch battery reconditioning tech in India

Mumbai: Hyderabad-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer PURE EV on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with French climate-tech firm BE Energy to develop advanced lithium-ion battery conditioning technology.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration will lead to long-term cost savings for EV owners, as the reconditioning/ rejuvenation process will reduce the need for new batteries, thereby lowering overall costs, PURE EV said.

This alliance will bring advanced lithium-ion (Li-Ion) battery reconditioning technology to the Indian market, enhancing the sustainability and decarbonization efforts of electric mobility.

It will deploy the patented high-tech equipment from BE Energy in combination with patented BatricsFaraday technology from PURE EV, the company said.

The alliance will also mark the commencement of BE Energy's operations in India, it said.

The first facility under the tie-up, which aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative, will be commissioned at Karmanghat IDA in Hyderabad in the next fiscal, the company said.

"Our partnership with BE Energy aligns perfectly with PURE EV's long-term vision of creating electric vehicles with durability.

As BE Energy's first partner in India, this collaboration reflects our dedication to bringing the 're-sale' value confidence among the stakeholders: financial institutions and end users," said Nishanth Dongari, Founder and MD of PURE EV.

Bertrand Coste, Founder and Global President of BE Energy said the partnership reaffirms the company's commitment to driving sustainability in the EV sector and making a positive impact on the environment by reconditioning end-of-life and defective batteries, contributing to a lower carbon footprint.