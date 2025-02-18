PURE EV partners with JioThings to integrate smart digital clusters, telematics in electric vehicles

Mumbai: Electric two-wheeler maker PURE EV on Tuesday said it has partnered with JioThings, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, to integrate smart digital clusters and telematics into its electric vehicles.

Under the collaboration, for which the two partners have signed an initial pact, PURE EV will explore JioThings' smart digital clusters, which include end-to-end IoT solutions, into its electric two-wheelers to enhance their functionality and interactivity, the Hyderabad-based company said.

The incorporation of telematics enabled by 4G connectivity will allow customers to monitor vehicle performance in real time and gain useful insights for more efficient operations.

"This exploration marks a pivotal step forward in evaluating the potential for redefining the EV ecosystem, ensuring that our customers benefit from enhanced connectivity, functionality, and convenience," said Nishanth Dongari, founder and MD of PURE EV.

The JioThings 4G Smart Digital Cluster, according to PURE EV, uses AvniOS, based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP), which offers real-time data analytics, two-wheeler interface customisation, and full HD+ touchscreen display compatibility.

Another solution integrated is the Jio Automotive App Suite (JAAS). This offers a range of products and solutions designed specifically for two-wheeler users, including JioStore, music streaming, web browsing, hands-free voice assistance, navigation, gaming, among others, PURE EV said.

"This partnership is a step forward in shaping the future of the electric two-wheeler sector and driving widespread adoption of sustainable transportation solutions," said Ashish Lodha, President of Jio Platforms Ltd.