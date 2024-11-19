PURE EV ties up with Arva Electric to expand presence in Middle East, Africa

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Hyderabad-based electric two-wheeler maker PURE EV on Tuesday said it has partnered with Clarion Investment LLC's manufacturing subsidiary Arva Electric to expand presence in the Middle East and African markets.

Under the partnership, PURE EV said, it will supply Arva Electric with an initial batch of 50,000 units of its flagship models -- the ecoDryft and eTryst X -- over the next couple of years, which will later be scaled up to 60,000 units annually, solidifying the company's presence in these emerging markets.

According to the EV maker, the UAE electric two-wheeler market is projected to witness a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.11 per cent during 2024-2031, growing from USD 29.97 million in 2023 to USD 60.19 million in 2031, driven by easy accessibility of electric motorcycles, rising prices of gasoline products, and increasing efficiency of vehicles compared to traditional vehicles.

"This partnership not only aims to enhance sales but also to foster sustainable mobility solutions in regions where electric motorcycles are rapidly gaining traction, marking a significant step towards expanding our footprint in Middle East and African markets.

"By leveraging our strengths and capabilities together with Arva Electric, we are poised to make a significant impact on the electric vehicle landscape globally," said Nishanth Dongari, Founder and Managing Director of PURE EV.

PURE EV also said that all intellectual property rights related to the motorcycles will be maintained by it for the protection of proprietary technologies as it expands its market penetration.

Stating that its products are the only Indian electric motorcycles homologated in the Middle East, the company said, in addition to supplying motorcycles, it will serve as a strategic technology partner to Arva Electric, providing expertise and support throughout the distribution process. PTI IAS HVA