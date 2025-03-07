Puri asks PSUs to boost initiatives to promote sports for para-athletes

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday asked oil PSUs to enhance their efforts to promote sports activities for para-athletes.

The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas made the remarks while inaugurating the 6th ONGC Para Games at Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital.

Many para-athletes have made India proud with their performances on various international platforms, he said.

At the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024, India finished with a record tally of 29 medals, seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze, Puri added.

"...Sports is a special area of focus for the Modi-led government. I urge... companies to further step up their efforts in taking up such initiatives, which promotes sports and social inclusion," the minister said.

In his welcome address, ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh said his organisation is committed to promoting para-sports and providing a platform for athletes with special abilities.

"We honour the power of sports and the extraordinary accomplishments of our para-athletes. I urge all participants to compete with true sportsmanship and cherish the experience," he noted.

Over 350 para-athletes from various oil and gas PSUs like ONGC, IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, GAIL, and EIL are participating in the three-day event.

They will compete in sports like athletics, badminton, and table tennis in their respective categories. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL