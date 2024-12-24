Puri, Varanasi, Haridwar top spiritual destinations in 2024, Hyderabad most-booked city:OYO report

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Puri, Varanasi and Haridwar are the most travelled spiritual destinations while Hyderabad is India's top-booked city this year, according to OYO's 'Travelopedia 2024' annual report unveiled on Tuesday.

The report delves into travel patterns and trends, with its findings based on the booking data of the travel tech major for the entire year.

"In India, religious tourism continued to be a key focus, with Puri, Varanasi, and Haridwar dominating the pilgrimage sector. However, a significant trend emerged with Deoghar, Palani, and Govardhan experiencing substantial growth, indicating a shift towards less explored spiritual destinations..."OYO stated.

Following Hyderabad, cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata rounded out the top spots for bookings, with Uttar Pradesh maintaining its position as the most popular state for travel.

High volume of bookings were reported from Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka, which continue to be dominant travel contributors. Smaller towns like Patna, Rajahmundry, and Hubli have shown tremendous growth, with bookings increasing by as much as 48 per cent year-on-year.

"The year also saw a surge in leisure travel, with Jaipur continuing to be a top tourist magnet, followed by perennial favourites Goa, Pondicherry, and Mysore. Interestingly, Mumbai saw a drop in bookings, with travellers preferring nearby locations for leisure," OYO stated.

Shreerang Godbole, Global Chief Service Officer, OYO said, "2024 has marked a year of transformation in the global travel landscape. We've seen how travellers are embracing flexibility and adaptability, whether for business or leisure. As remote work trends continue to shape how people approach travel, the demand for both quick getaways and long stays has been a significant driver of bookings this year".

The fourth of July weekend saw the highest number of bookings, aligning with national celebrations, while the Christmas season was also notable for a sharp spike in travel. PTI RSN DR