Purnartha Investment Advisers crosses Rs 2,000 cr in PMS asset base

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Purnartha Investment Advisers on Tuesday said the assets under management (AUM) of its portfolio management services (PMS) has surpassed Rs 2,000 crore mark.

The investment advisory and portfolio management services provider achieved a milestone of Rs 1,000 crore in September 2022.

Founded in 2011, Purnartha offers investment portfolios under PMS, spanning diverse asset classes with the objective of outperforming benchmarks and delivering sustained returns. It has expanded its presence across 14 cities in eight states, supported by a team of industry veterans and subject matter experts.

"Surpassing the Rs 2,000 crore AUM mark in PMS underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence and the confidence our esteemed clients place in us. Despite the challenges of evolving market dynamics, Purnartha remains steadfast in its mission to deliver superior investment solutions and expand our footprint across India," Hemant Vispute, Managing Director of Purnartha Investment Advisers, said.