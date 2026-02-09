Purple Finance to raise Rs 69 crore through equity warrants

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) NBFC firm Purple Finance plans to raise Rs 69.30 crore through the issue of 1.26 crore equity warrants issued at Rs 55 apiece, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

The decision in this regard was taken in the board meeting held on February 6, Purple Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The continued participation from both existing and new investors underscores growing confidence in Purple Finance's business model, governance framework, and long-term growth strategy, as the company further strengthens its capital base to support expansion, the company said.

Since its listing in June 2024, Purple Finance has followed a phased approach to capital raising, it said, adding, the company raised Rs 44 crore in October 2024, followed by Rs 40 crore through a rights issue in June 2025, secured Rs 39 crore in December 2025 through equity warrants, and now Rs 69 crore to support the company's growth plans.

Backed by consistent capital support and prudent execution, Purple Finance has expanded to 45 branches, with Assets Under Management (AUM) of around Rs 210 crore as of January 2026, and a team of approximately 430 employees.