Purpose of startups can't just be valuation or market share number: Aditya Ghosh

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The purpose of startups cannot be just valuation or market share number, Aditya Ghosh, co-founder of Akasa Air and an investor in early-stage companies, said on Wednesday.

Ghosh, who has donned multiple hats, including as President of airline IndiGo, invests in early-stage companies through his family office Homage Ventures. He has put money in Blue Tokai, Wholsum Foods (Slurrp Farm) and Burger Singh, among others.

Talking about startups at an event in the national capital, Ghosh said he would like to mention a negative aspect that some are raising funds but forget that they have to return the funds.

He was speaking at a session at the 'PRana 2025: India RISE Story by Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI)' in the national capital.

The purpose of a startup cannot be valuation, market share number or a vanity metric; the purpose has to be something else. "... it is important to be young and enthusiastic and not be young and impatient", he noted.