PUSA 44 paddy variety to be banned from next Kharif season: Punjab CM

Chamkaur Sahib (Punjab), Oct 3 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the state government has decided to ban sowing of water-guzzling PUSA-44 variety of paddy crop from the next Kharif season.

After formally kick-starting the paddy procurement operations in the state from here, Mann also urged farmers to stop the practice of stubble burning.

He directed the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement during the current Kharif Marketing Season beginning on October 1.

"We are committed to procuring every single grain of farmers," Mann said while interacting with a group of farmers.

The chief minister urged farmers to stop the cultivation of PUSA 44 variety of paddy crop as it takes more time to ripen, besides generating more crop residue.

He said this season, farmers were asked not to sow the PUSA 44 variety but many growers sowed it.

From the next season, PUSA 44 variety will be banned in Punjab, Mann said.

It takes 152 days for ripening as against the PR-126 variety which takes just 92 days, the chief minister said, adding that the PUSA variety requires more water for irrigation as compared to other varieties.

He said one or two more new varieties will be developed for sowing the crop.

Urging the farmers to shun the practice of stubble burning, the chief minister said that crop residue machinery was being given to farmers for in-situ and ex-situ management of stubble.

He said the state government has already mandated brick kilns to use stubble as fuel.

There are many companies which are collecting stubble from farmers, he said. Mann further said the state government has raised the issue of DAP (diammonium phosphate) with the Centre for wheat sowing and it has received 3 lakh metric tonnes of supply.

Strict adherence to the prescribed norms of timely payment to farmers would be ensured, he said.

The state had demanded Rs 42,000 crore as a cash credit limit from the Centre for the procurement of paddy and has so far received Rs 37,000 crore, the chief minister said, adding that 1,854 purchase centres have been set up for the purchase of the paddy crop.

The state government has made necessary arrangements for gunny bags and covers for the storage of paddy well before time.

During the Kharif season, a target of 182.10 lakh MT has been set by the state government.

Out of this, 173 lakh metric tonnes will be purchased by the state agencies, he added. PTI CHS VSD SHW