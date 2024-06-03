PV Sindhu invests in, becomes brand ambassador for Greenday's 'Better Nutrition'

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist and world champion shuttler P V Sindhu on Monday announced her investment and brand ambassadorship with Greenday's 'Better Nutrition' brand, which aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies in India through biofortified foods.

Sindhu's partnership with Greenday targets both consumer health and farmer prosperity by enhancing staple crops' nutritional value.

"I am thrilled to collaborate with a brand that is addressing the critical issue of nutrition deficiency in our country," Sindhu said in a statement. The start-up however did not disclose the investment figure.

Greenday, founded by Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad alumni Rastogi and Aishwarya Bhatnagar, works with farmers to cultivate nutrient-dense crop varieties. These biofortified crops are enriched with micronutrients such as iron, zinc, pro-vitamin A, calcium, and protein.

"Nutrition deficiency in India is a pressing concern, with more than 50 per cent of the population suffering from deficiencies in essential nutrients such as zinc, iron, and protein," Rastogi, who is also the CEO of Greenday, said.

The startup currently operates about 75 agri-input stores and procurement centres across the country under its Greenday 'Kisan ki Dukan' brand. Its FMCG brand 'Better Nutrition' offers biofortified atta, rice, bajra, ragi, and makka.

Greenday is collaborating with 15,000 farmers and plans to scale up operations significantly. With revenue already surpassing Rs 10 crore, it projects the nutrition-dense farming and staples market to grow to about Rs 2,000 crore by 2030.

The company partners with industry leaders like Harvest Plus Solutions and Yara Fertilisers to develop advanced biofortified produce. PTILUX DR