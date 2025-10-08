PVR INOX launches ‘dine-in cinema’ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) PVR INOX on Wednesday launched 'dine-in cinema', claimed to be India’s first, at M5 ECity Mall here.

The multiplex operator said the dine-in cinema is a first-of-its-kind experience where “blockbuster films meet gourmet dining”.

"This format transforms the cinema into a lifestyle destination, giving audiences the freedom to enjoy chef-curated meals in-seat, without stepping out of the auditorium or even purchasing a movie ticket," PVR INOX said in a statement.

The dine-in concept at M5 ECity Mall is built around the idea that cinema should be more than a film and it should be a complete evening of entertainment, food, and comfort, it added.

Guests can choose from a range of curated in-house food and beverage brands, each designed to enhance the cinematic journey, it said.

There are different categories within the theatre such as Crosta, Cine Café, Dine-In, Steamestry, Wokstar, In-Between, Frytopia, Dogfather and Local Street.

These categories offer a range of food right from Pizzas, to meals, steamed delicacies, stir-fried food, burgers, sandwiches, hotdogs and local cuisines.

PVR INOX Managing Director Ajay Bijli said, “With the launch of our new multiplex at M5 ECity Mall, we are inviting audiences to experience cinema in an entirely new way.

From India’s first dine-in auditorium restaurant to immersive technology and thoughtfully curated food experiences, this property brings everything our guests love under one roof, he added.

The multiplex is equipped with state-of-the-art cinema technology. Every auditorium features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and 4K Laser projection, the statement said.

The Big Pix auditorium houses a large 4K Laser projection system integrated with RealD 3D, delivering visuals at a scale and clarity that few theatres can match.