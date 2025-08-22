PVR INOX opens 10-screen megaplex in Mumbai

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Cinema exhibitor PVR INOX Ltd on Friday said it has opened a 10-screen megaplex with a combined capacity of 1,372 seats in Mumbai.

The megaplex at the Sky City Mall, developed by Oberoi Realty, in Borivali East has been developed under the Capex by PVR INOX model -- a direct investment by PVR INOX into building, designing, and operating a flagship cinema destination, the company said in a statement.

It, however, did not disclose the investment on the megaplex.

Spread across 43,500 sq ft, the facility comprises foyers, lounges, and 10 uniquely designed auditoriums with a combined capacity of 1,372 seats, it added.

"Mumbai continues to be a cornerstone market for us, and with this new launch under our capex model, we reaffirm our commitment to building aspirational cinemas that resonate with modern audiences," PVR INOX Managing Director Ajay Bijli said.

He further said, "This isn't just a new multiplex -- it's a vibrant, design-forward destination where technology, luxury, and youthful energy converge to create truly immersive storytelling spaces." PTI RKL TRB