PVR Inox posts Q2 profit at Rs 105.7 cr; revenue up 12 pc to Rs 1,823 cr

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Cinema exhibitor PVR Inox on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 105.7 crore in the September quarter of FY26 while its revenue from operations went up 12.38 per cent to Rs 1,823 crore.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 11.8 crore in the July-September quarter of FY24, and its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,622.1 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Its total consolidated income, which includes other income, was up 11.71 per cent to Rs 1,858.9 in the second quarter of FY26.

PVR Inox in its earnings statement said in the September quarter, it has "highest revenue, EBITDA and PAT in the last two years".

The company, created after the merger of PVR and Inox on February 6, 2023, said it saw admissions of 44.5 million in Q2/FY26, which was "highest" in the last two years.

The average ticket price was at Rs 262 in the September quarter, up 2 per cent, while the F&B (food and beverages) spend per head was down 1.4 per cent to Rs 134.

PVR Inox screen count at the end of the September quarter was 1,757, marginally up; however, cinema count was down to 353.

"During the quarter, we added 22 new screens and exited 8. Consistent with our capital-light growth strategy, we now have 132 screens signed under this model — comprising 44 under FOCO and 88 under asset-light," it said.

Total expenses of PVR Inox were up 2.24 per cent to Rs 1,716.3 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

Its expenses on fixed costs as rent, CAM (common area maintenance) and personnel was higher by 4.9 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively. However, electricity and water/utilities charges were lower 3.8 per cent.

PVR Inox's total income in the first half of this fiscal (H1/FY'26) was up 16.54 per cent to Rs 3,360.4 crore.

"The strong momentum of Q1 has only accelerated in Q2, making H1 one of the most remarkable periods in recent times. The Indian box office grew 15 per cent year-on-year in H1, driven not by a few mega blockbusters but by a steady and diverse slate of films across languages and scales," said PVR Inox.

In the latest second quarter, 12 films crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark, taking the H1 total to 22 -- the highest post-Covid -- underscoring the depth and sustainability of box office performance, it said.

Shares of PVR Inox on Friday settled at Rs 1,091.60 on the BSE, down 0.46 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HVA