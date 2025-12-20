PVR to open multiplex at Saboo in Leh

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Leading cinema operator PVR INOX on Saturday announced to open a 2-screen multiplex at Saboo, near Leh in Ladakh.

Equipped with 2K projection, Dolby 7.1 and Next-Gen 3D supports big releases, this new multiplex is developed under the Company’s Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO) model, PVR INOX said in a regulatory filing.

"With this launch, PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,774 screens at 356 properties in 112 cities (India and Sri Lanka)," it said.

****** Crompton gets patent for energy-efficient cooling with fan, AC Crompton on Saturday informed it has been granted patent for an invention titled “ENERGY EFFICIENT COOLING WITH CEILING FAN AND AIR CONDITIONER BASED ON ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS”.

This patent has been officially granted on 19/12/2025 for the term of 20 years effective from 16/03/2021 in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970. PTI KRH KRH MR MR